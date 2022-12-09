CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System is inviting the community to participate in a variety of online surveys so that the organization can better meet the needs of county residents and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
The organization is seeking community input on five different topics, all of which stem from strategic plan initiatives the library mapped out in the summer of 2021.
Participants can fill out the following surveys:
Library of things survey – to provide feedback on what nontraditional items, such as gardening tools, art materials and baking equipment the community would like to check out from the library.
Digital materials survey – to gather information on community members’ use of the library’s ebooks, eaudiobooks, emagazines and databases.
External services survey – to gather information on what additional services such as telehealth booths, social services, and passport services the community feels would be valuable additions to the library.
Hours of operation survey – to evaluate all three library facilities’ hours.
Makerspace survey – to determine what items such as a milling machine, sewing machine and laser cutter the community would like to utilize in a makerspace.
The feedback from all five surveys will assist the library as it implements new services, collections and resources. Each survey takes less than three minutes to complete and all responses are anonymous.
To participate in some or all of the surveys and find more information on the library’s strategic plan, visit lclsonline.org/strategic-surveys. The surveys will be available until Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.