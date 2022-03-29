Laramie County sales tax rate returns to 6% this Friday Mar 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Revenue has reminded residents of the upcoming sales/use tax rate change in Laramie County.The sales/use tax rate will increase to 6% effective April 1. This is because the voters of Laramie County had passed a 1% specific purpose option tax.If you have any questions, contact the Department of Revenue at 307-777-5200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laramie County Sales Tax Sixth Penny Sales Tax Tax Rate Wyoming Department Of Revenue Revenue Sale Tax Resident Option Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Cheyenne police warn of national theft scheme targeting residents TerraPower boosts nuclear fuel efforts amid calls for import ban DCI didn't discriminate against former agent, jury says State’s population ticks up Cheyenne Regional payroll impacted by ransomware attack Latest e-Edition Wyoming Business Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists