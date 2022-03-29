Pennies FILE

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Revenue has reminded residents of the upcoming sales/use tax rate change in Laramie County.

The sales/use tax rate will increase to 6% effective April 1. This is because the voters of Laramie County had passed a 1% specific purpose option tax.

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Revenue at 307-777-5200.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus