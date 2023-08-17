Laramie Police Chief Brian Browne warned about the possibility of losing the department’s program for school resource officers Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.

Albany County School District 1 was initially facing a deficit of about $2.3 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That figure has been whittled down to about $1.08 million in mid-July as reported by the Laramie Boomerang at that time.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus