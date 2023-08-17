Laramie Police Chief Brian Browne warned about the possibility of losing the department’s program for school resource officers Tuesday evening during a City Council meeting.
Albany County School District 1 was initially facing a deficit of about $2.3 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That figure has been whittled down to about $1.08 million in mid-July as reported by the Laramie Boomerang at that time.
But ACSD1 Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt is still trying to cut unnecessary programs to close the deficit gap further. One of the preliminary suggestions, also involving discussions with the ACSD1 Board of Trustees, included cutting school resource officers (SROs).
Every year the school district pays about $150,000 to retain the services of three officers. One is dedicated to Laramie High School, another to Laramie Middle School and a third oversees nine elementary schools.
SROs handle school-initiated calls for service at all K-12 schools, according the police department’s description of their responsibilities and services on the city’s website. “Occasionally, SROs assist patrol by handling off-campus calls for service. SROs follow up their own school-related criminal investigations. Their work in the schools is critical to creating and maintaining positive interactions and relationships with staff and students.
“In addition to providing campus security, they go to the elementary schools, walk through campus, talk to kids and check in with principals,” the description continued. “SROs conduct school safety programs, Stranger Danger, bicycle safety and anti-bullying presentations. They attend several specialized training courses and belong to a statewide SROs association.
“SROs are perhaps the best suited of anyone in the LPD to foster positive and trusting relationships with youth.”
The on-site officers have already made positive and notable changes in Laramie schools.
“[ACSD1] asked that [the city] would cover 50% of the fees this year,” Browne said during the City Council meeting. “They agreed to continue paying, for one year only, $75,000 and we would pick up the other $75,000. The purpose of that is hopefully so that they can balance their budget, and at the end of this year we can go back to the original agreement.”
During the previous school year 17 cases involved sexual assaults or child abuse, 453 for traffic stops in school zones, 183 calls for service and 321 check-ins at the schools.
Councilmember Erin O’Doherty asked Browne: “If you are getting sexual assault calls in our schools, I am pretty sick to my stomach about that. Do your resource officers train kids about what permission is and that kind of stuff so that these kids can wise up about what sexual assault is?”
Browne responded: “Yes we do. We actually had an opportunity this last school year to put on a presentation at the high school that was specifically about sexual-related advances and also sexting issues.”
Councilmember Micah Richardson also had a question: “Is there a different type of training that these school resource officers go through to be alert and aware of the youth behaviors that differ from adults?”
Browne responded: “We actually just sent our new school resource officer, and as a part of our changes to the program, we have a new administrative sergeant who is overseeing our school resource officer program. We just sent both of them to a two-week training class in Bozeman, Montana specific to school resource officers.”
The amendment to the memorandum passed unanimously with Browne adding: “Our request tonight is simply to assist our partners in their time of need.”
