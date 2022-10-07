CASPER – Lawmakers could see salary hikes and other added compensation for their service in upcoming years.

The Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation recommended to the Management Council on Tuesday several bills that would give lawmakers health insurance benefits and increase their salaries, per diem rates and constituent allowances. There are increasing workloads and concern a lack of adequate compensation discourages people from serving in the Legislature.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus