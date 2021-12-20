CHEYENNE – Though it may not appeal to all parts of Wyoming, legislators pushed forward a bill this week that would allow for a local option 1% tax on real estate sales over $1 million.
The Joint Revenue Committee voted 8-4 Wednesday to sponsor the county optional real estate tax bill after hearing public comment both for and against the measure. In Teton County, supporters say such a tax could generate funding necessary to create badly needed affordable housing.
“We are losing our employees, and the number one issue is the lack of employee housing here. It is getting worse by the day,” said Anna Olsen with the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.
Jackson Vice Mayor Arne Jorgensen said while he realizes that not every part of Wyoming would be interested in utilizing this tool, the bill is structured so as to create a local option.
The bill includes the stipulation that if local voters approved the optional tax, their local government distribution by the Office of State Lands and Investments would be reduced by 50% of the tax they receive.
“The suggestion is … if this tax is implemented locally by the vote required, you reduce the direct distribution by half the amount of the tax. I am sure that municipalities and folks will have something to say about that,” committee co-Chair Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said.
Brett Moline, director of public and governmental affairs for the Wyoming Farm Bureau, said his organization is opposed to the proposed legislation, as they are concerned an additional tax could drive real estate prices down.
“We have to be considering the whole economy, and we don’t want to be hurting the counties and cities,” he said.
Olsen reminded legislators that the bill would only impose a tax if it were approved by local residents in a specific region. She said her colleagues around the state seem open to the idea, because it gives the choice to towns and counties. And in resort areas, she said, there is “absolutely no evidence that this type of tax reduces price.”
Laurie Urbigkit, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Association of Realtors, said she is opposed to the bill, and has been to previously proposed, similarly structured legislation.
“We are opposed to this bill. We always have been, and probably always will be,” Urbigkit said. “We hate a real estate transfer tax. I don’t care if you tax it on assessed value or market value or purchase price. We are opposed to the tax.”
The taxpayer would be the person receiving the property, or purchasing the property, and there are some exemptions included in the proposed legislation. Property sales under $1 million would not be taxed, and any transfer between a parent and child, a transfer pursuant to a court order or a sale due to delinquent taxes would also be excluded. If the property transfer takes place as a gift, or is transferred with nominal consideration, the tax would be collected based on the assessed value of the real property.
“To me, it just sounds like this is just another way for government to compete with the private sector, and to dictate who gets what and it affects the free market,” Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, said.
Jorgensen replied that in Teton County, if the money was used for housing, local government would be part of the real estate marketplace.
“Over $2 billion is the marketplace we are talking about, so the amount of the government investment in this scenario impacting that marketplace, I do not feel, would be significant,” he said.