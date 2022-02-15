CHEYENNE – While lawmakers differed on their support for energy and American Rescue Plan Act funding priorities, many were united in Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation to increase state employee compensation.
The key request was presented Monday morning to the 66th Wyoming Legislature as part of the governor’s State of the State Address. This was the largest exception to his fiscally conservative approach to the 2023-24 biennium general fund budget, which contains $2.3 billion in expenditures.
The Joint Appropriations Committee approved the employee compensation, which members of the committee said will lead to an average raise of close to 5% for state agencies, higher education institutions and the judiciary branch. Gordon said it was necessary due to the large wage gap between the state and other government entities, inflation rates and nearly a third of the workforce needing a second job.
“I'm beyond supportive of his number one issue with getting state employees raises,” Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. He called it "time that our employees are paid respectable wages across the state.”
Brown also put an emphasis on ensuring that budget cuts implemented over the past several years do not hurt citizens of Wyoming the way they have in the past.
He was joined in supporting the governor’s initiatives by fellow Laramie County legislator Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.
“I look forward to working them in the session, primarily as it relates to prioritizing and understanding the state’s energy policy, and its place in the national conversation right now,” she said. “And certainly state employee compensation, and recognizing the value of those state services.”
Shared sentiment
The sentiment from Republicans like Nethercott crossed over to the other side of the aisle, as well.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said the public workforce hired by the state is severely understaffed, and not enough emphasis is put on making sure the people of Wyoming are served. She said there needs to be immediate action.
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, suggested a pay increase beyond the 5% the governor suggested might even be warranted. Yin noted that this budget exception was based off of 2020 data.
“A lot has happened in the past two years. We need to see what that means for 2022,” Yin said in an interview on Monday. “If the real wage, the wage adjusted for inflation, is still underwater with those market adjustments, we need to adjust that.”
There were major differences between lawmakers in the two political parties when it came to the governor’s other priorities.
Differences on ARPA
Lines were drawn in the plan to place $400 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds in savings, investing in future energy and education interests.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, shared the sentiment of many other Republican legislators in taking a conservative approach to the budget.
“Four-hundred million dollars in savings is going to be a significant step to preserving our future,” he said. “I think the governor put together a prudent budget proposal that does give some flexibility to the Legislature on our spending priorities.”
The governor also suggested placing $100 million in the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, earmarked to match private sector or federal funds for large-scale energy projects. Possibilities included carbon capture on coal-fired power plants, carbon sequestration and nuclear power projects.
Brown said he agreed with this plan, because although Wyoming understands coal, oil and natural gas is a solid backbone for the state, there have to be continued investments in different areas. His opinion was not supported by Provenza, who said she considers the initiative unfortunate.
“Carbon recapture isn’t something that we’ve seen very scientifically supported across the globe,” she said. “I think that there’s better use of our resources to try and move toward a more diverse energy stream.”
Diversification of the economy and increasing state revenue were still a priority for Gordon. But Provenza said she wants to use more ARPA dollars to address larger issues for constituents. Many lawmakers recognized this will be one of the more debated topics throughout the session, as well as government appropriations and redistricting.
“I think the Legislature is on a good track for how to utilize those ARPA funds with a balanced approach,” Nethercott said. “Which is saving a great deal of it and putting it into investment funds so that we can continue to utilize what we have received so far for generations.”