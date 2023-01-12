Sen. Dan Dockstader smiles during opening session

Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, smiles during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature at the Wyoming State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—On Wednesday, senators discussed a process by which Wyoming K-12 students could be connected to workforce training opportunities across the state—something many say is not happening right now.

The Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee approved Senate File 78, “Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools,” in a unanimous vote Wednesday.

