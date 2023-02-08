GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August.
In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
They’re claiming that the commissioners’ resolution “resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue” and the loss of trained employees, and that the county violated their rights to equal protection and taking of their property without just compensation or due process.
A 10-day trial has been scheduled for Aug. 21 through Sept. 1. at the Campbell County Courthouse, according to court documents.
This case had been put on hold while the parties awaited the Wyoming Supreme Court’s decision, but those trial dates remain unchanged for now.
When asking District Judge F. Scott Peasley, of Douglas, to put the litigation on hold, the attorneys for the county wrote that the “appeal has the potential to dispose of most, if not all of the issues, in this case.”
On Jan. 3, Peasley granted the commissioners’ motion to stay the proceedings.
“To ensure that neither Wyoming Horse Racing nor Wyoming Downs are unfairly prejudiced by the court’s decision,” the trial dates will be kept, Peasley wrote.
Last week, the Wyoming Supreme Court issued the opinion that Peasley was correct in his ruling that the commissioners overstepped their legal authority when they passed a resolution in April 2021 that essentially gave 307 Horse Racing exclusive rights to off-track betting in the county and forced the closure of the other Gillette operators.
Peasley made the ruling in March 2022, and the commissioners appealed.
On Jan. 31, the Supreme Court issued its decision that Peasley’s ruling was correct, citing “the plain and unambiguous language” of the Pari-Mutuel Act.
The county has scheduled an executive session Monday afternoon to discuss its next steps, now that the Supreme Court has ruled, said county administrative director Denton Knapp.
In 2013, Campbell County Commissioners approved resolutions allowing Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs to conduct pari mutuel wagering in the county. In 2020, the commissioners approved a resolution to allow Wyoming Downs to open a second location.
Based on those 2013 decisions, Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing have operated in Campbell County since.
With the 2021 resolution, which was written by Commissioner Colleen Faber and passed on a 4-1 vote, the commissioners revoked that approval.
This revocation was the heart of the issue. Peasley and the Supreme Court wrote that while counties have the authority to approve off-track betting, the authority to revoke lies solely with the Wyoming Gaming Commission.
D.G. Reardon was the only commissioner who voted against the resolution in 2021, saying it would put the county in the position of picking winners and losers.
“If they would’ve just listened to begin with, they wouldn’t be in this position,” Reardon said Friday afternoon.
The resolution “showed favoritism to one company,” and now “it’s come down, as I said it would,” he said.
“I’m surprised that it took this long,” he added. “Other than that, not a surprise at all.”
The resolution essentially forced Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs to close down its off-track betting locations in Gillette, because they were not running live horse races. They remained closed for several months, reopening only when Peasley decided the resolution had no power as long as the litigation was pending.
The resolution went against opinions by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, the Wyoming Gaming Commission and then-county attorney Mitch Damsky, who recommended the commissioners not pass the resolution until more work had been done to get all of the horse racing operators together to come to a solution.
“I suggest patience and that we have a hands off approach right now to see if they (the operators) can reach mutually beneficial terms,” Damsky wrote to commissioners in an email two weeks before the resolution was passed.