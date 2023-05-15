Graduate Paige Guille leads the School of Arts and Sciences to their seats during the processional of Laramie County Community College’s spring commencement ceremony at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Saturday.
CHEYENNE — Nearly every seat in Storey Gym was filled Saturday morning with familiar faces and supportive loved ones for the Laramie County Community College commencement ceremony.
The community college hosted its spring ceremony to celebrate the students who completed their academic programs during the 2022-23 academic year. The group earned more than 700 degrees in total.
“Our graduates are about to embark on the next stage of their lives, and we hope that their time at LCCC has prepared them for the experiences that will follow,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said. “They will always be a part of what makes our community so rich and wonderful. Commencement is our opportunity to wish graduates the very best as they go on to make a positive impact on the communities and people they will touch.”
Schaffer addressed the graduates in a sea of blue before they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas, and told them to reflect on their achievement. It was the first time since 2019 that the community college had all of its graduates gathered together for one ceremony.
“Grasp this moment in all its glory,” he said. “Stop looking at me, and instead look around, taking in the faces of those among you. Seek out the proud faces of your family and friends who helped you get here today. Burn into your memories all that your senses can gather.”
He said he was ashamed to admit he didn’t recall many of his commencement ceremonies, or the advice that was given by the speakers. Schaffer said he wanted them to just remember the feelings and emotions that came with graduation, and it should be a special day etched into their memories.
But he laughed as he broke his vow not to give advice and instead offered just one piece of it.
“One thing I have learned in nearly 50 years on this Earth is that the only thing life will give you is opportunity,” he said. “From where you’re sitting right now, most of those opportunities life will throw your way are yet unforeseeable. If those opportunities align and help you advance on your plan, great.
“However, it seems that far more often, good opportunities can’t fit nicely into our plan box. And oftentimes they appear risky, unconventional and scary. Don’t be afraid.”
Following Schaffer was another speaker prepared to urge students to jump on opportunities that come their way. The graduating class’s student body president took the podium, and was presented with an award for his leadership and outstanding service to the college.
Raeth Tolman was introduced as a dedicated advocate for the students and committed to serving the community at LCCC.
He told the 2023 graduating class he was proud to be a part of not only the institution, but the room filled with hardworking individuals. Tolman told graduates not to stop with this diploma, but to go accomplish whatever else their hearts desired and to make an impression on the world.
“There will be failures and disappointments in your life, and they’re not going away anytime soon,” he said. “But take the opportunity to learn from them and grow from the lessons that they teach. So, when you walk on the stage, tell yourself, ‘This isn’t the last time the world will see me. I will come back bigger and better.’”
