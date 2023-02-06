LCCC President Joe Schaffer speaks to the Chamber

Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer gives a presentation during the monthly Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Little America Hotel and Resort on Friday.

 Will Carpenter/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Members of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce packed Little America Hotel and Resort’s ballroom on Friday afternoon to hear an update on the successes of the relatively new Laramie County Community College Pathways Program.

With plenty of community leaders in attendance, LCCC President Joe Schaffer took the stage to recap the improvements that the college continues to make in regard to its targeted course offerings and, as a result, its increase in graduation rates. According to statistics spanning from the fall of 2010 to the fall of 2018, the school’s graduation rate has improved from 14% to 38%.

