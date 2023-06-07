CHEYENNE — The library book policy in Laramie County School District 1 is set to expand, but it will remain opt-out for the immediate future.

English language arts secondary curriculum coordinator Joe Evans said he hopes to present four options in the coming months to district stakeholders when it comes to their schools’ media centers: open choice, parent limits choice, no access choice or identified list choice. He told trustees at their meeting Monday night the goal is to recognize every parent’s right to make an informed decision for their child and to support active participation.

