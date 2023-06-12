A new museum in Tremonton, Utah honors the meticulous work of a Laramie craftsman.
The museum honors the late Jim Wear, a harness maker who brought a high level of art and skill to his work, according to his longtime friend, Cheyenne resident Tom Harrower.
“He was such a good craftsman, he just made things that were exactly correct to use and the workmanship the quality was just wonderful,” Harrower said. Wear’s work, he said, was “done right.”
In April, the museum, on the grounds of Eli Anderson’s Wagon Land Adventure in Tremonton, was opened as the Carriage Association of America held an annual education and showcase weekend.
The museum is designed to resemble a harness shop. It was built on site among displays of horse-drawn carriages and other artifacts of the past.
Wear, who died on April 19, 2020 at the age of 68, was known for his Chicago-style harnesses and for the quality of every harness he made. This style, Anderson said, is what might be seen on horses pulling big wagons, such as the Budweiser Clydesdales.
One of those harnesses is on display on a life-size Shire draft horse sculpture in the museum. The museum also displays Wear’s harness-making tools, books, historical photos and samples of his work.
Wear, Harrower said, was self-taught and self-made. He developed his craft by talking to drivers of the teams pulling carriages.
He also studied under leather workers whose traditions went back hundreds of years.
“During the time, he was interested he got acquainted with a collar maker in England. This collar maker was an older gentleman, and, of course, he was associated with the Queen’s harness makers. Don’t know how many trips Jim made to England to study under the supervision of this collar maker,” Harrower said. “It perfected his work.”
Harrower said preserving the craft of harness making is a reminder of the impact that carriages and drivers had on U.S. history.
“The methods they used, the experiences they had, leather trade, been going on for years and years, important to the development of our country,” Harrower said. “He put all these things to use. This was an essential part of developing America and doing business in America, and other countries.”
Harrower commissioned the horse sculpture for the museum. The other items were donated by Wear’s widow, Silvya. After her husband’s death, she had approached the carriage association to take the items, but they didn’t have space to display them.
The organization accepted some books for its library, but recommended Wagon Land Adventure for the tools and harnesses.
Wagon Land Adventure is a nonprofit site that houses and displays more than 350 horse-drawn vehicles and other reminders of pioneer life. Anderson, the owner, knew Wear and Harrower and launched the museum project two years ago.
The museum started with a few “seed money” donations, then grew as local builders and businesses helped to find building materials, which were hard to locate at that time.
And more often than not, Anderson said, the contractors left without leaving a bill.
“I wanted knotty pine wood in the inside so we could hang stuff in that tongue and groove. I remembered I had a friend from Iowa who moved to Gillette, Wyoming, and he was building log houses. He was an Amish fellow, and I got ahold of him. He was the only one that had some,” Anderson said. “After five months, when we were ready for it, the material had gone from $1,000 to $2,900. He said, ‘I’m donating this,’ and he attended the dedication in April.”
An insulation contractor donated materials for the roof and wall.
Anderson said the plywood flooring that had been installed was functional, but didn’t match the beauty of the walls, so he sought a local flooring dealer to purchase some carpeting.
“Let’s not let the miracle end here,” the local rug dealer said, and the flooring was a donation as well.
The horse statue from California arrived two days before the 900 carriage association members arrived. It did prove to be life size — the door frame had to be removed to get the sculpture into the building.