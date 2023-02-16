Susie McMurry

Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry sits for a portrait in 2019. McMurry, who helped numerous Wyoming organizations through her giving, died Jan. 28, 2023. She was 76.

 Alan Rogers/Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Long before they made their names in the oil and gas business, long before they became one of Wyoming’s wealthiest families and poured tens of millions of dollars into the state they both treasured, Mickey and Susie McMurry lived for a time in a trailer beside his shop.

The couple married in 1973. Twenty years would go by before they struck it rich in Wyoming’s Jonah Field. Mickey, in those early years, spent almost all his waking hours working. Susie found ways to make do with what they had.

