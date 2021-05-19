ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Now is the time to return to the topic of an alternative route between Rock Springs and Green River, according to State Representative Mark Baker, R-Green River.
Baker said the likelihood of being able to use federal funding for the project makes it an important issue to revisit. He hosted a meeting on Wednesday, May 12, at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River to speak about his ideas and hear from community members.
The American Jobs Plan will continue to offer large chunks of infrastructure funding in the upcoming years, and Baker recommends moving forward with a plan in order to “get in line” for available funds. He said a great deal of work has already been done as far as planning.
The feasibility of creating a road between Rock Springs and Green River as an alternative to Interstate 80 has been brought up and then tabled several times. Studies were done in both 2008 and 2012.
Baker considers the lack of an alternate road a state infrastructure deficiency. He said colleagues in state government have agreed. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon thought a paved road already existed between the two towns. There’s a road from Rock Springs to Point of Rocks and another from Green River to Little America, but not one from Rock Springs to Green River, Baker said.
Baker considers an alternate road important for reasons including safety. He noted that there have been five fatalities on I-80 between the two towns this year alone.