SHERIDAN – One takeaway from a recent meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee is Sheridan County municipalities aren’t the only ones feeling a housing pinch.
“It’s been really eye-opening to us … that all of our communities are having housing issues,” said Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director David Fraser. “As one of our staffers said, ‘When Shoshoni tells you it’s having housing issues, it’s a statewide issue’. … We’ve been hearing this from everybody. Large towns, small towns, college towns, tourist towns, rural towns. So I think we have everybody’s attention.”
During the committee meeting, Cody mayor and WAM President Matt Hall presented a survey of 41 Wyoming communities – including Sheridan and Ranchester – recently conducted by WAM. More than 90% of responding communities said they were experiencing some sort of housing shortage, with 88% indicating they needed more affordable housing, 83% saying they needed more workforce housing and 63% saying they needed more housing for senior citizens.
This lack of housing could have a major impact on local economies and city operations, respondents said. Roughly 70% said a lack of available workforce housing was hurting efforts to attract or grow businesses, while 63% said hiring and retaining city employees was more difficult due to a lack of housing.
Anecdotally, the town of Thayne said school teachers had been hired, but had to turn down jobs due to a lack of available housing. Laube Pet Supplies considered the town of Shoshoni as its new headquarters, only to turn away due to a lack of infrastructure and housing for staff. The town of Cokeville’s new police chief had to live in a camper trailer for months before housing became available.
The problem is real all across the state, Fraser said, and there is not one single “silver bullet” solution to the problem.
“If there was a silver bullet for this, you guys would have fired it by now, right?” Fraser said. “There’s not. … I think some of those will be legislative. Some will come from cities. Some will come from private industry. Some will come from the executive branch. We need to look for all those solutions and put them together, and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”
Hall said communities across the state were approaching the issue in a variety of ways.
Laramie is working through revisions of city code to make affordable housing construction more enticing, he said. Casper develops affordable housing projects through a partnership with its local housing authority. The city of Lander attempted to create new affordable housing options it says were “shot down by a forceful misinformation and fear mongering campaign” from citizens who were unwilling to see their community change.
Sheridan County recently commissioned a housing study – which revealed the city needed 990 additional housing units over the next decade including 725 single-family units and 265 multi-family units – and is beginning to act on some of the 14 solutions proposed in the report by San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates, including forming a housing land trust.
Bill drafts
As communities work to find individual solutions to the housing shortage, the corporations committee is considering ways they could potentially help. During Thursday’s meeting in Hulett, committee members approved two bill drafts to be considered at its August meeting.
The first would create a statewide housing authority. A housing authority is a governmental body overseeing housing and it often provides low-rent or free apartments to qualified residents.
The second bill draft would create a state housing trust fund similar to one currently utilized in Iowa.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he was open to discussion on both bills. He was leery to expand government to address the housing problem, especially since many of the problems limiting housing expansion – such as expensive city fees and restrictive zoning policies – were caused by government in the first place.
“I hope we avoid saying, ‘Well the government’s created a problem so we’ll create a new government program to solve it’ when what we really need to do is cut the government back…and restrain some of the things the government does that makes it difficult to build affordable housing,” Scott said. “Going into the future, I hope we don’t take a ‘throw more government money at it’ kind of approach.”
Committee co-chair Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, noted the proposed bills wouldn’t be the only solutions to the problem. Instead, a real lasting solution for this statewide program will take months and years of thoughtful discussion and intergovernmental cooperation, he said.
“This is a giant issue, and it’s certainly not going to get solved by a couple of two-hour meetings,” Driskill said. “That’s just not going to happen.”