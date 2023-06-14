County Librarian Carey Hartmann
County Librarian Carey Hartmann poses for a portrait in the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday. After working at the library for 42 years, Hartmann is excited to travel and visit her family in her retirement.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Libraries are meant to be the great equalizer, a space where information is accessible to all. For Carey Hartmann, the library has been the center point of community and support.

Being a single parent and struggling to find a job, Hartmann began working part time in the children’s section of the Laramie County Library in 1980. Now, 42 years later, she is on the brink of retirement from the position of county librarian and executive director.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

