On paper, a 150-year-old security guard wouldn’t seem very effective, but for one Laramie business it’s been a sharp move.
The “security guard” is a Christmas cactus nicknamed “Chris.” For more than a century, the prickly plant has passed from the owners of Corthell and King P.C. — the oldest law firm in Laramie — to the Albany County Public Library before finally landing in the downtown Laramie office of of Steve Grabowski going on two decades ago.
Now almost reaching the floor, its dangling arms reach stoically over Grabowski’s shop, The Spectacle Emporium. Its compatriots include “Phyllis,” a massive philodendron (aka the shop’s “receptionist”) and “Jerry” the geranium, which stands in as the “greeter.”
Despite their leafy grandeur, it’s a good thing for the trio that the only “outlaws” to come through the door of The Spectacle Emporium recently have been actors playing the part in movies.
This wasn’t always the case, and the local optician and history enthusiast has proof. Filling out the glass cases and walls of Grabowski’s optical shop-turned-historical-destination are relics of Laramie’s nettlesome Wild West past.
Grabowski, who dresses in period Western costume, said he feels a reverence for Laramie history and the items that reflect it. It’s also part of a family inheritance.
“It’s in my blood,” Grabowski said of the town, where he moved to full-time in 1976.
His first time in Laramie was in 1952 when he was just 10 months old. As a boy, he would travel from his home in Brighton, Colorado, to Laramie to visit his grandparents in the summertime.
The roots of his family tree run deep in Laramie. Grabowski’s grandparents came to the town in the 1880s. While they were busy play parts in their own scandals and narratives of the day, the building where their grandson’s store would one day be was a sausage factory and butcher’s shop.
Now, photographs of his relatives line the walls of the old building at 305 S. 2nd St. and a 100-year-old cowboy hat from his grandfather hangs on a hook.
Coming up on his 45th anniversary as owner of the optical shop, Grabowski said the favorite part of his work is fitting antique lenses. Because each lens is a different shape and size, it takes a lot of hand work.
Looking through frames of his own, some 200 years old, Grabowski’s work fitting glasses comes complete with a history lesson, and even some impressions if you’re lucky.
The concept that any time has passed at all from when his grandparents first came to Laramie starts to fade the moment Grabowski greets visitors decked head to toe in period dress. Like any respectable figure of the time, his outfits rotate: one day he may be a sheriff. The next, a cowboy.
“Four to one, or maybe eight to one, of my customers are coming in to look for history,” Grabowski said.
The most recent entries in his guest book include visitors from Sweden, Kenya and Malawi.
Throughout the years, a nightclub, boarding house, brothel, fabric store and climbing store have been housed in the building, Grabowski said. Rumor has it that in the 1950s, a fight broke out on the upper level, causing a bullet to fall near customers dining below.
But many visitors come to The Spectacle Emporium and Laramie for fiction as well as a new pair of spectacles. Alongside family photos and historical antiques, Grabowski displays memorabilia from popular Western shows based on the city.
He even has a photo of himself meeting Robert Fuller, the star of the popular 1960s television series “Laramie” and “Wagon Train.”
“I really wanted to get them all here,” Grabowski said of the Western film stars who brought the town its Hollywood fame.
Beyond the history lesson, the optician promises individualized patient service that he says is a thing of the past for most optical offices.
“I’m able to spend time with people,” he said.
But just in case a visitor begins feeling a little too much into the Wild West and manages to get past “Jerry” the greeter and “Phyllis” at reception, “Chris” is still there to keep everyone in line.