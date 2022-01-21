Area pilots and aviation stakeholders voiced concerns about pricing, lack of experience and safety to the Laramie Regional Airport Joint Powers Board on Wednesday.
Pilots said they’re concerned that airport staff haven’t been sufficiently trained and could potentially cause expensive and dangerous damage to planes by using the wrong procedures. One pilot said he’s moved his plane to Cheyenne because of his worries.
Local pilot Chris MacGlover said his plane was damaged when airport employees moved it out of the hangar and failed to tie it down to protect the aircraft from wind. It blew into another plane, causing what he estimates to be between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of damage.
“Nobody feels bad for me because I’m 30 years old and have an airplane,” MacGlover said. “I’ve saved every penny for 15 years to get it.”
The airport admitted fault, and while MacGlover said he understands that accidents happen, he still hasn’t received any compensation from the airport’s insurance company.
Pilots also said problems also could arise from a lack of aviation experience with airport leadership.
“(The) airport board needs to be aviators,” said pilot Dave Slinger.
Board member Malea Brown has worked for Boeing, and member Pete Gosar, who also is an Albany County commissioner, has a background as a commercial pilot.
The experience of the other members was left unclear. When Slinger inquired about the aviation experience of the board, member Bob Southard said he wasn’t at the meeting to be questioned.
Pilots also said they’ve had trouble accessing hangars to fly or fuel their planes outside of normal business hours.
Keeping pilots locked out of hangars and unable to fuel their planes any time inhibits their ability to actually use the planes that they paid for, MacGlover said.
Elliott Arthur, owner of Laramie Aviation Services — including the plane that was hit by MacGlover’s — said he would like to see the airport be more willing to work with small businesses like his.
Arthur said during his 31 years of aviation experience, he hasn’t seen many small airports make much money, and that more collaboration with small businesses would be a viable way to bring sales tax dollars into the city.
Leasing negotiations
Representatives from Premier Bone and Joint Centers, a health care company that flies doctors around the state to provide care, used the public comment time a the board meeting to discuss its lease agreement for one of the hangars.
Premier Bone and Joint started leasing a hangar from the airport in 2007 with the intention of keeping it “forever,” said attorney Galen Woelk.
The company had recently been told the lease expired but nobody could find a signed copy, Woelk said. Now, as the company is renegotiating a lease with the airport, fees have gone up.
Woelk said the increased pricing on leases could have a negative impact on the economy, but made it clear that the company’s goal was to come to an agreement with the airport that works for both parties. Southard, who also is an attorney for the city of Laramie, echoed the sentiment.
“There would be no benefit for Premier to make waves and cause problems for this (airport),” Woelk said.
The Laramie airport is a nonprofit that has to comply with Federal Aviation Administration standards and complete audits, which would require a written lease agreement.
The terms of the proposed lease are comparable in price to other hangars around the state, Brown said.
The board is in the process of updating the airport’s finances, as new board leadership discovered an audit had not been completed since 2018. Brown said it’s been a challenge finding correct documentation to get the finances in order.
“We don’t even know what our finances are,” Brown said.
When asked for a comment about the complaints, airport director Amy Terrell deferred to the board’s lawyer, Jodi Shea.
“Our goals have been toward safety and compliance,” Shea said.