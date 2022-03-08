ROCK SPRINGS — At the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 1, the rotary club was recognized for its financial support in the completion of the city’s Bitter Creek Bark Park.
In 2016, a grant was given to the city by local rotarians to purchase sod for the new addition, referred to as the little dog park.
Councilman Tim Savage acknowledged the hard work and dedication of Mark Lyon and the parks and recreation crew.
“Bitter Creek Bark Park is the most used park in Rock Springs and contains tunnels, curved walkways, and a stone bench,” said Savage. “The park was recognized as the best park in Wyoming and 31st best park in America in 2021 by the publication HappyDoggo.”
The original portion was opened in 2009 and was dedicated to Glenn Sugano in 2014. Sugano was a dog lover, city councilman and long serving City of Rock Springs department head.
Don Barbero and John Nelson, of the Rotary Club, were on hand for the presentation.
The local rotary club maintains the giant flag on Dewar Drive and Gateway Blvd. The organization recognizes outstanding students and provide scholarships to students in the nursing program at Western Wyoming Community College. It is also the organization responsible for placing flags at local businesses on holidays.
Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at noon at Young at Heart Senior Center and the public is welcome.