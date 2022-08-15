POWELL — A concerning trend in nursing care in Montana may offer a glimpse of what’s to come in Wyoming. Seven nursing homes have closed in Montana, which represents about 10% of its nursing home beds.

“There are a few others in Montana that have voiced their concerns about their long-term financial sustainability,” said Nicole Hobbs, vice president of regional operations for Billings Clinic, at the Powell Valley Healthcare Board of Directors meeting in July.

