LARAMIE — Still in its infancy, the International Flavor Festival puts the small, diverse community of Laramie front and center with a special display of international cuisines from local cafes and eateries.
At Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria and Bakery, this unique representation spawns from a longtime friendship between Alibi co-owner Kerri Smith and resident Manuela Hofer-McIntyre.
Hofer-McIntyre immigrated from Austria with her husband in 2005, arriving in a small Wyoming town that wasn’t nearly as diverse as it is today.
“It was really hard, even though I was voluntarily coming in here,” Hofer-McIntyre said at the restaurant Thursday evening. “I was taken away from everything that I grew up with — my friends, my environment, my family who is still there — all my connections to home.
“Sharing this (food) is actually really emotional for me, because it’s sharing where I come from, sharing my values.”
Coordinated by Laramie Main Street Alliance, the Laramie International Flavor Festival, now in its second year, has already grown in size and scope, with more locations offering food from Indonesia, Korea, Ukraine, Mexico, Germany, the Philippines and more. The special menus of each location are coordinated in partnership with international community members, some of them students at the University of Wyoming.
With Hofer-McIntyre’s direction, Alibi is set to offer several homestyle Austrian dishes from April 4-8. The restaurant will serve a menu of authentic pork schnitzel, goulash, hausbrot, a dark style of bread, and karntner kasnudel, a cheese-filled dumpling dish bathed in brown butter sauce. For dessert, guests have a choice between apple strudel and sachertorte, a dense and rich chocolate cake.
Customers will be happy to know that Alibi won’t be skimping on portions — these are full meals to be offered through lunch and dinner.
The dishes hold a significant emotional connection for Hofer-McIntyre, each being a traditional homemade dish that is often served as comfort food in Austria. It’s only right that she’ll be lending her personal experience for regular authenticity checks before each dish is served.
This opportunity puts Hofer-McIntyre and Smith in a slightly different scenario than they’re used to in their everyday relationship.
“I see you from a different lens (when you’re working),” Hofer-McIntyre said, turning to Smith. “You are a straight-up professional, super organized and right on top of everything.”
And that’s simply how Smith has run Alibi since she assumed responsibility over the local landmark years ago. Alibi began as a pub in 1953 before her husband, Ethan Smith, purchased the restaurant in 1990. The Smiths made significant renovations from 2014-21, leading Alibi to the state it’s in today.
A community fixture, Alibi received significant publicity as the fifth establishment in Laramie to appear on the Guy Fieri-hosted TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
The Laramie Flavor Festival offers up a unique opportunity for Smith and staff to expand their menu and participate in a popular event, bringing better representation to the community. To emphasize the goal of the event, Alibi will also have amenities around the restaurant that expand on Austrian culture.
“It’s nice to see how many international people are in the community at this point,” Smith said. “I don’t think that’s apparent on the surface, and this event really highlights that.”
“It’s not just (University of Wyoming) students, it’s community members.”
Flavor Festival organizers Deborah Ross and Ali Grossman, who first conceived of and spearheaded the event pre-pandemic, have enjoyed watching their idea come to fruition. This year, they further developed the festival to emphasize storytelling at each location, including some events like poetry readings and an international karaoke night.
Ross, who also was at Alibi on Thursday, said the event has come to life just as she hoped it would, but that she’s planning for it to evolve beyond what was originally envisioned.
Ultimately, the goal is for the International Flavor Festival to become a cornerstone in Laramie’s cultural calendar.
“I think it’s a community building project that adds to the vitality of our downtown,” Ross said.