Cerri Smith and Manuela Hofer-McIntyre
Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery owner Cerri Smith, right, and community member Manuela Hofer-McIntyre pose for a portrait together in the pizzaria in Laramie on Thursday. Originally from Austria, Hofer-McIntyre collaborated with Smith to create a menu of Austrian food for the Laramie International Flavor Festival. The pair became friends in 2005 and enjoy working together to create authentic Austrian cuisine.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — Still in its infancy, the International Flavor Festival puts the small, diverse community of Laramie front and center with a special display of international cuisines from local cafes and eateries.

At Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria and Bakery, this unique representation spawns from a longtime friendship between Alibi co-owner Kerri Smith and resident Manuela Hofer-McIntyre.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

