Rock Springs resident Russ Lozier is the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's Volunteer of the Month for January. 

 Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street/URA

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Russ Lozier as the Volunteer of the Month for January.

Lozier has volunteered for the organization countless times over the years since its conception. This January, he spent approximately 15 hours to construct lighting storage racks for the Broadway Theater - including designing and installing them in the space. This project will allow for appropriate storage and proper maintenance of lighting instruments not in use moving forward.

