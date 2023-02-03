Image one

Rock Springs native Jamie Loredo has made it her mission to make a difference at Young at Heart Community Center as the new executive director.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

Loredo stepped into the position in the fall of 2022 and is also a current student at Western Wyoming Community College.

