A business partnership in the state is starting a new program that it hopes will connect Wyoming manufacturers and suppliers.
Called Connex Wyoming, it is meant to “strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chain,” according to a Wednesday news release posted on the website of the University of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which is called Manufacturing Works, is launching this new initiative. Manufacturing Works is a part of UW’s Business Resource Network. Connex Wyoming is also supported by the Wyoming Business Council, the Wyoming Innovation Partnership and by the university itself.
This “is a free online manufacturer database and connectivity platform for Wyoming manufacturers to connect with one another, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities and manage their supply chains,” the launch announcement stated. “The goal of the platform is to increase manufacturing growth among Wyoming manufacturers while helping smaller Wyoming suppliers better connect with large U.S. manufacturers that need their services.”
The release noted “disruptions to existing supply chains have resulted in shortages of materials and inputs to manufacturing processes, which are hampering productivity and profitability of Wyoming manufacturers.”
The Connex Marketplace technology was previously developed by i5 Services. Wyoming is the ninth state to roll out this platform, joining states including Kansas, Oklahoma and Utah. “In each state, the platform is managed by the state’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) to provide a coordinated approach to outreach and direction for users,” the release noted.
Sept. 29 is when the platform officially launches. The office of Gov. Mark Gordon will host a kickoff event that day at L&H Manufacturing in Sheridan, according to the news release.