CHEYENNE — Jason’s Friends is a nonprofit organization that most Wyomingites may not be aware of — but if you’re seeking them out, you’re likely in an unthinkable situation.

Alisha Aguirre found herself in such a situation two years ago, when her 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus