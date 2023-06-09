CHEYENNE — Without Marietta Dinneen’s passion for history, Cheyenne Frontier Days wouldn’t have one of the largest horse-drawn carriage collections in the world and a detailed database to ensure a piece of Western heritage was preserved.

Dinneen left a legacy behind when she died Saturday at the age of 93. She lived in Wyoming for nearly six decades, built a beloved family and dedicated her life to the capital city and Frontier Days as a public servant.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus