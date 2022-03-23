ROCK SPRINGS – Mayor Tim Kaumo, along with organizers Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Community Fine Arts Center, announce the recipients of the second annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.
This recognition celebrates artistic achievement as well as extraordinary support for and contributions to the arts. Acknowledging these individuals and organizations affirms the value of the arts as a source of creativity, innovation and pride and supports the development of the arts and culture for all Rock Springs’ residents.
According to Kaumo, "The arts are an important part of our community and I'm excited to help honor these wonderful contributions to Rock Springs."
Four awards will be presented on March 31st at the Broadway Theater. The public is invited to attend to honor the following individuals and organization:
The Sweetwater County Concert Association
This organization has served our community for many decades bringing professional artist to perform in Sweetwater County. The association is run by volunteers who are dedicated to presenting quality performances as well as educational opportunities for students in local schools.
Nina Tyler
Tyler wears many hats – actor, playwright, director and composer – in her role at The Actor’s Mission. As a former music instructor, she collaborated with students to write a song for the DARE program and supported United Way with her original music.
Sarah Wessel
Wessel, a retired music educator, never really retired as she still supports fundraising for the Sweetwater Concert Association, helps coordinate Sweetwater BOCES strings, choir and orchestra programming, and plays the organ at both Catholic churches as well as other churches who need her help for services.
RJ Pieper
Piper is a photographer and longtime Community Fine Arts Center board member. He continues to pursue educational opportunities in his chosen field just having received his masters from the Professional Photographers of America, along with receiving several awards for his images. His efforts to assist with events and fundraisers at the CFAC since 2009 has contributed to an annual scholarship for Rock Springs students and artwork marking the 50th anniversary of the CFAC.
The Rock Springs Mayor’s Arts Award is open to any Sweetwater County citizen, organization or business whose accomplishments reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.
The public is invited to attend the celebration on March 31st, reception at 5:30 pm and presentation of awards at 6:30 pm at the Broadway Theater. The Community Fine Arts Center and Rock Springs Main Street/URA work together to promote the arts with multiple events, concerts and art related activities.