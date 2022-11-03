CHEYENNE – The head of a proposed meatpacking plant said recently that Cheyenne is still being considered for the facility, despite city leaders continuing to question the feasibility of the project.
In an interview last week, Megan Kingsbury of Western Legacy Development Corp., who is spearheading the project, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it “is very much alive.” She said the company is “under contract at Swan Ranch (business park), and we’re working with the mayor’s office on multiple other projects for a public-private partnership with a housing development within the city of Cheyenne, as well, since we’re a full-service development company.”
But Mayor Patrick Collins said last week he was surprised to hear of Kingsbury’s assertion that the deal was ongoing. He restated concerns that he said he has about the viability of the project based on proposed water usage and infrastructure needs.
Collins said in another interview Thursday that both city and state economic development groups he’d spoke to recently regarding the deal were “very surprised” the company was pushing forward with a Cheyenne location.
“They thought this project had moved down the road,” he said.
The mayor did not want to specify which economic development groups he was referring to.
Rachelle Zimmerman, director of marketing and business attraction for local economic development group Cheyenne LEADS, said she was unable to comment. Heather Tupper, the Southeast regional director for the Wyoming Business Council, said WBC “has not had any additional contact with Western Legacy.”
Collins said one lunch meeting with Kingsbury regarding the meatpacking plant was “the extent of my conversations” with her company on the topic. He said he had one other meeting with a male representative for the company regarding affordable housing.
Joe Stephenson, property manager for Swan Ranch business park, said Thursday that a nondisclosure agreement with the company prevented him from commenting.
Kingsbury, according to her email signature, is president and CEO of Kingsbury and Associates LLC, which its website describes as a debt/equity capital firm with offices in South Dakota, South Carolina and New York. Kingsbury is also listed in her email signature as a managing partner for Sirius Realty, which Collins said was on Kingsbury’s business card when they met.
She is also listed as the CEO of Western Legacy Development Corp., which appears to be the company associated with Kingsbury’s meatpacking ventures, and CEO of Grimes Cattle Company.
She could not be reached Thursday for follow-up questions.
The plan
Kingsbury said the project would include a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, as well as a 250- to 300-acre campus. The campus would include other infrastructure, including housing, child care, transportation and a medical facility.
She said Cheyenne was not the only site Western Legacy Development Corp. has under contract.
“There’s a number of sites that are in various phases of due diligence, so this is not a single-site meatpacking facility,” she said. “Each site will process 8,000 head.”
When asked about concerns publicly raised by Collins, Kingsbury said: “The mayor is telling us point blank that the media is taking him out of context and that he is not saying those things.”
Collins said in a Thursday interview that he stands by what he wrote in a “Mayor’s Minute” column and comments he later made to news media regarding the proposed project.
“We’re not in a position, I don’t believe, as the city of Cheyenne, to provide this business with 977 million gallons of water,” the mayor said. “That’s not taken out of context – those are my words.”
In a Sept. 23 column, Collins wrote: “Today, I attended a meeting with the Wyoming Business Council and (Cheyenne) LEADS to discuss the proposed meatpacking plant. I shared my real concerns at the plant’s requirements for 3,000 acre-feet of water per year, and how we would handle the housing for the proposed 2,500 new employees. In the end, we determined the meatpacking plant would not be a good fit for Cheyenne and Wyoming. We just don’t have the infrastructure to support this business venture. By the way, 3,000 acre-feet of water is 977,550,000 gallons of water a year.”
It is a fair statement, Kingsbury said, to say that Cheyenne currently does not have the infrastructure to support Western Legacy’s plans.
“But to say that it’s eliminated because of that is not a fair statement, given the fact that nowhere in the world is there a perfect site that would have everything, that we would not have to bring in our own infrastructure for a project of this scale,” she said.
BOPU weighs in
Brad Brooks, director of the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, on Thursday echoed Collins’ comments. He said the board had previously met with representatives for the project.
“I think, overall, it was just discussed amongst all of us at the city that we just did not feel like that was a good-fit project for the city to take on,” Brooks said.
The BOPU director drew comparison to a project approved earlier this week by the City Council to provide water for a potential gold and copper mine. A water use agreement for that project allows the mining company to use up to 968 acre-feet a year, and the deal would expire Jan. 1, 2037.
“I’m sure this would be a wonderful business and would have many benefits for the community. We just can’t afford the costs, the infrastructure costs that go with them, which is water,” Collins said. “We just approved a gold mine ... but the difference is we get that back in 15 years. With a project like this, that water is gone forever. Honestly, from my perspective as mayor, it’s too much.”
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.