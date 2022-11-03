'For sale' at Swan Ranch

“Lots for sale” sign in the Swan Ranch industrial park, in Cheyenne on Sept. 23. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The head of a proposed meatpacking plant said recently that Cheyenne is still being considered for the facility, despite city leaders continuing to question the feasibility of the project.

In an interview last week, Megan Kingsbury of Western Legacy Development Corp., who is spearheading the project, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that it “is very much alive.” She said the company is “under contract at Swan Ranch (business park), and we’re working with the mayor’s office on multiple other projects for a public-private partnership with a housing development within the city of Cheyenne, as well, since we’re a full-service development company.”

