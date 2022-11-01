Image one

Katrina James is the owner of Katrina’s Bone Voyage Pet Care, which offers mobile pet care services in Rawlins.

RAWLINS – Katrina James, owner of Katrina’s Bone Voyage Pet Care, has been offering mobile pet care services right here in Rawlins for the past three years.

James said that she was inspired to start providing the pet care services due to her experience with her own pets.

