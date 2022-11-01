RAWLINS – Katrina James, owner of Katrina’s Bone Voyage Pet Care, has been offering mobile pet care services right here in Rawlins for the past three years.
James said that she was inspired to start providing the pet care services due to her experience with her own pets.
“I’ve never boarded my dogs. One of them lived the first four years of her life in a shelter. So, I’ve never boarded them out of fear that they may think I’ve left them,” James said. “I knew they would be comfortable in the comfort of their own space and home, knowing I would come back. Therefore, I offer the community personalized pet care in their own homes. When people leave, I come into their home three to four times a day to care for their pets in the comfort of their own homes and yards to be let out in.”
James said that her business is mobile so she is able to travel around town from home to home.
“I have dogs of my own so I don’t offer to bring them into my home or offer to stay in theirs,” she said. “I always take bookings unless I have scheduled time off for myself, which my clients are very understanding and gracious about.”
Additionally, James said that she has enjoyed getting to offer these services right here in her hometown.
“I’ve lived in Rawlins my whole life. This is my home. I think that’s a huge aspect for what I do and speaks for people’s response to my services,” she said. “I’m well known and trusted personally within the community. It gives people peace of mind to know that I’m the one coming into their homes to care for their pets, who are such. an important part of their family.”
For James, getting to know her clients and build friendships through her business is a perk of the job.
“I think it has been great being able to grow amazing friendships with my clients and their pets. It warms my heart to walk into a home where I’ve watched a dog and that dog remember me and gets just as excited to see me when I walk through the door as they get when their owner walks through the door,” James said.
“When people lose an animal that I’ve cared for, I feel the same pain for the loss of that pet because I’ve also lost a close friend that I’ve grown to love and bond with. When someone gets a new puppy, I’m now with that puppy watching it grow and being there for it through its life. That happens because of my service and these clients who have become friends welcome me into their homes like family.”
Additional information about Katrina’s Bone Voyage Pet Care can be found on the Facebook page of the same name.