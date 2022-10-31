ROCK SPRINGS – For three decades, the Pickin’ Palace in Rock Springs has been Sweetwater County’s one-stop-shop for instruments, lessons, rentals and repairs.
The locally-owned, family-operated business has been instrumental in organizing the annual Blues and Brews. Crew members are often seen at various events as sound engineers and playing in their own bands.
According to owner Dave Jensen, they started the business in the home of Bob Peters in 1993. Peters was a fellow musician and a very dear friend. Together, they sold stringed instruments and sheet music.
After a couple years, Dave and his wife, Gay, decided to move their business into a small space at the plaza mall with Peters. At that time, the store was called Peters Pickin’ Palace since Bob and some of his kids, along with Gay, were the main operators of the business.
They sold bluegrass style instruments such as guitars, banjos, mandolins and a few accessories including sheet music and books. They also offered lessons to those who wanted to learn to play those instruments.
Soon, Peters could no longer work in the store due to complications with multiple sclerosis. His children began moving away for college and started their own careers and families, as well.
Jensen, at the time, was working for Questar Gas Company and could only work part time and on days off. He and Gay felt that the store was important to keep going. They felt they were providing another avenue for local musicians and future musicians to purchase instruments and accessories. To keep the store operating and running smoothly, they asked their oldest son Todd to move back to Rock Springs from Salt Lake City, where he had been managing a Radio Shack store. He accepted their invitation.
Peters passed away on Nov. 5, 2020.
From the time the store had opened, Pickin’ Palace was gaining popularity and respect from those who had visited and purchased items. Over time, the store was slowly expanding their services to include electric guitars and amplifiers, to band instruments and pianos. After some time, they expanded their services to include repairs on stringed instruments and selling sound equipment to bands, DJ’s, rappers, schools and churches.
John Novotny, former Rock Springs High School band director, specializes in band instrument repair. He had his own shop called Novotny’s Music. After retirement, he joined the Pickin’ Palace to offer his expertise and experience. At the store, Novotny’s service is called Dents R Us.
“It remains a good combination to this day,” said Jensen.
Jensen explained that after about 12 years in the plaza mall, a great opportunity had come up to purchase and move into the Fanelli Music and Furniture building that had been offering sales and service of musical instruments as well during that time.
“They were ready to retire and they were happy to see a musical instrument store continue to provide those services in the same building that had been doing the same for many years prior,” Jensen shared.
Over the years, Pickin’ Palace, which is now located at 553 North Front St.,has witnessed several changes in the musical retail industry, competing with online ordering.
“We’ve been able to stay competitive in pricing and service, though,” Jensen pointed out. “We have survived through thick and thin, such as the boom and bust, family tragedies and auto tune.”
“We keep smiling every day and we’re so thankful for the many friendships we’ve made,” said Todd. “I can’t tell you how many musicians we have met and been able to help in some way, whether they were local or touring.”
Jensen’s daughter, Kyla Witt, looks forward to seeing and helping her family at the store.
“I enjoy listening to customers share their stories,” said Witt. “I, especially, love it when customers come in and play the guitars or pianos. It’s a fun place to work.”
Todd recalls the band, Lifehouse, visiting the store. Before performing at Sweetwater County Fair, they played a couple of songs in front of patrons and staff.
Before country singer, Collin Raye took the stage at the Broadway Theater on June 13, 2019, his driver took a nap at their hotel. A police officer noticed the bus had been parked too close to the fire hydrant. Since the driver was already at the hotel sleeping, Jensen offered to help. He carefully moved the bus away from the fire hydrant. No one got a fine and a special friendship began between Jensen and Raye.
The father and son duo agree that they feel the most pride when they see the young students they taught grow to become successful musicians.
“Some have made a great career out of playing music and that’s really cool to see,” Jensen expressed. “It makes us happy to see them enjoy it too.”
Recently, a young musician was getting frustrated with her guitar. She was ready to sell it and buy a new one. Jensen had a feeling she didn’t need to give up her guitar.
“It didn’t sound right because it was a little out of whack,” Jensen explained. “I told her to ‘hang on, let me look at this.’”
Sure enough, Jensen just had to make a few tweaks. He handed it back to her and she started playing it. She was happy with how it sounded.
“I could have sold her a new guitar but why? All it needed was some care. I’m not here to take everyone’s money. If I am, I’d be rich!” Jensen laughed.
“We’re here to get musicians back on track.”