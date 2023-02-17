ROCK SPRINGS — Fashion enthusiasts may have stood in front of the mirror with the feeling that something is missing or that the outfit isn’t complete.
Perhaps it’s headwear.
Crystan Wilkinson, owner of Lola B. Boutique, can save the day by inviting shoppers to her hat bar in her shop.
What’s a hat bar?
The customer has the opportunity to pick their hat, choose their base, which can consist of a variety of bandanas, ribbon, lace, twine or leather cord and then finally, accessorize the hat with feathers, playing cards, letters and more.
The store has a variety of styles and colors to choose from. The quality and material of the hat will determine the price.
“A hat makes you stand out more,” said Wilkinson. “I think everyone needs a hat in this world.”
She added, “The hat bar is a fun way to be creative and make new friends.”
Wilkinson mentioned that a man came in to create a hat to give to his wife for Valentine’s Day recently. He personalized it with the names of their children on it.
“I thought that was really sweet,” she said.
Lola B. Boutique began as a mobile business in March of 2022.
“My husband, Cody, asked me what I wanted for my birthday and I said, ‘My own business,’” said Wilkinson. “My wish came true.”
Wilkinson named her store after the family’s best friend, Lola Bug, a black labrador.
According to Wilkinson, an Ozark, Missouri native who has been living in Rock Springs for 10 years, she looked up to her mother for inspiration throughout her life.
“She taught me to go after what I’ve ever dreamed of and to work hard,” she shared. “Everyone in the women’s professional empowerment community has been inspiring too. If you’re a woman starting a business, you will get the support you need from other women.
“It’s no competition. We’re all here to succeed. Having that support is important.”
By December of 2022, she expressed interest in being a pop-up store to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.
“I couldn’t find a spot in town for a while because it was so expensive,” Wilkinson explained. “When I found this space, I just took it. It felt like the right place at the right time.”
Wilkinson pointed out that a business owner shouldn’t just settle for any location.
“Even if it takes a little longer, wait for the location you truly want,” she noted.
Wilkinson still has the mobile business and plans to be at several community events, including Wyoming’s Big Show.
Rock Springs resident Susan Lozier shops at Lola B. Boutique. Wilkinson is going to assist Lozier in getting the dress she needs for her grandson’s spring wedding.
“She has a unique shop and offers clothing for all ages,” said Lozier. “She is a great partner with other entrepreneurs. She has tailored her hours to what her customers need.”
Lozier added, “She is personable and she’s willing to help you pick what you want and feel comfortable in what you wear.”
Wilkinson expresses gratitude to her customers.
“I want to thank all for sticking around and helping me grow,” she said. “It’s nice making that connection with people I haven’t met and those I already know.”
Wilkinson advises others who want to open a business to stay consistent and have goals.
“Once you reach a goal, make another goal and just focus on it,” she suggested. “Stay positive, even on the slow days.”
She dares others to “take that jump.”
“You won’t regret it,” she said. “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”
Wilkinson pointed out that social media can be very helpful, but provided some insight about it.
“The numbers of likes and shares don’t matter,” she said. “You are still seen.”
Lola B. Boutique offers a selection of bath and body products, accessories, whiskey glasses and apparel, which can be from everyday wear to casual business wear, size small to triple extra large.
Wilkinson’s main goal, she said, is to “offer merchandise at an affordable price.”
Wilkinson revealed that the biggest advantage of having her own business is that she can bring her two sons, Deacon, 4, and Emmett, 2, to her shop.
“They like to meet and socialize with other kids,” she said. “This is a family-friendly shop. Someone’s child can knock something down and I won’t mind!”
Besides being family-friendly, Wilkinson describes her shop as a “relaxing and friendly” place where “everyone can find something for themselves.”
Casey Kuckert, a Rock Springs resident, said that Wilkinson is a “great business owner and she loves to collaborate with other local businesses.”
“She’s a great supporter of shopping local,” said Kuckert. “I own several pieces from the boutique and I can’t wait to check out her new hat line.”
Lola B. Boutique, 648 Pilot Butte Ave., is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., in downtown Rock Springs.