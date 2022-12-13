Image two

Janet Garcia and Zaden Slack took some time to closely examine some of the Christmas trees during the Festival of Trees silent auction on Friday, Dec. 9. For more photos, see page A6.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – The holiday spirit was present during the Festival of Trees silent auction, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County and Carbon County Higher Education Center, on Friday, Dec. 9.

Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County CEO Theresa Pacheco said that it has become an annual event.

