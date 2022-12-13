RAWLINS – The holiday spirit was present during the Festival of Trees silent auction, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County and Carbon County Higher Education Center, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County CEO Theresa Pacheco said that it has become an annual event.
“This is our third year holding this event. The idea is to get the community more involved and to highlight our nonprofits. The Boys and Girls Club sponsored five trees. We then solicited businesses to bring trees in and allocate those funds to go to a nonprofit,” Pacheco said.
Carbon County Higher Education Center executive director Jennifer Moore said that it’s important to hold this kind of event in order to get the community involved.
“The importance behind this kind of event is to bring the community together for a good cause. All of the money from the trees ebbing bid on is going to go back to the nonprofits,” Moore said. On top of that, we just want to have a wonderful community event where we get to invite the public to our building, have fun activities for the kids, photos with the Grinch and have all of beautiful trees that they can look at and bid on. It’s just a great community event for all ages.
“This is the first year the event has been held in the higher education building. In the past, the Boys and Girls Club has held this event at the fairgrounds. They partnered with us this year to bring the whole event over here.”
During this year’s silent auction, there were 20 trees, four wreaths and one gingerbread house for members of the community to bid on.
Moore said that the money from the gingerbread house is going to the Carbon County Museum.
The tree donated by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County received the People’s Choice and Most Creative Tree awards.
Carbon County Child Development’s donated tree received the Best Theme award.
Shyan Bean received first place in the wreath contest. Brittany Pfiffner received first place int eh gingerbread house decorating contest.