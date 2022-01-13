ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce the second annual Craft Cocktail Week in Downtown Rock Springs. All specialty cocktails are just $5.
It’s the perfect time to explore craft cocktails with fixed prices and selfie challenges. It’s also an opportunity for locals and visitors to support small businesses.
Try specialty cocktails at these locations, January 20-January 30:
· Bitter Creek Brewing – Apple Cider Margarita
· Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant – Casa Margarita
· Joe’s Liquor and Bar – Caramel Apple Jentini
· Park Lounge – Angel’s Wing ‘22
· Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar – Raspberry Mule
· Square State Brewing – Beerjito Shandy
· Toastmaster – Peachy Keen
· The Wyoming Club – Jellystone and Caramel Apple Cider
Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying the cocktails at each location on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook or Instagram page using #RSCocktailWeek. After the participants post their photos from each location during this “spirited event,” they can claim their complimentary pint glass at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, 603 South Main Street.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.