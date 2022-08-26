Suzy Gudenkauf, owner of Outlaw Liquors

Suzy Gudenkauf, owner of Outlaw Liquors, organizes a wine display last spring at Outlaw Liquors off of Lincolnway. Retail liquor licenses are controlled by the state based on population. As Cheyenne has grown, one new retail liquor license is available with 10 applicants vying for it. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee considered four draft bills Thursday that would modify the state’s liquor license statutes.

Only one was ultimately approved for the committee to sponsor for the 2023 general session, which would loosen population formulas for bar-and-grill liquor licenses.

