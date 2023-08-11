ROCK SPRINGS — The Horizon Theater will present “Some Enchanted Evening” — Songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein, at the Broadway Theater, Aug. 31 — Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 2-3, 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for children and seniors and $12 for adults.
Cast members are the following:
- Cory Schaeperkoetter as Billy
- Whitney Hopkins as Julie
- Uriel Herrera as Will
- Chelsea Putnam as Nellie
- Ivy Kropf as Anna
Featured Ensemblists are Mike Curtis and Leesa Kuhlmann.
Ensemble includes Clayton Boren, Raymond Garcia, Beth Lemon and Brooklynn White.
Sarah Schaeperkoetter and Breann Alvey are the accompanists for the show. Cory Schaeperkoetter is the director and Raif Nettik is the assistant director.
In the 1940s and 1950s, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein wrote nine cheerful, uplifting musicals together, including “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “Juliet and Me,” “Flower Drum Song,” “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “Pipe Dream,” and “Allegro.”
According to Sarah, she and her husband, Cory, who are the founders of The Horizon Theater, grew up with the music.
"We love the romantic and timeless quality," she expressed. "Rodgers and Hammerstein is very nostalgic to a lot of people in the community. It’s a family friendly show, with something to enjoy for everyone."
She added, "We chose this show so we could bring the classics back to our classic community, through a night of elegance, and beautiful music. We have an incredibly talented cast, wonderful directors and pianists, and everyone is working so hard to put it together, it truly will be a beautiful show."
The Horizon Theater is sponsored by Sweetwater BOCES.
