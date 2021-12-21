GREEN RIVER – Oftentimes music can draw two people together like a magnet.
Making it in the music industry while holding on to a healthy marriage can be challenging but music duo Aaron and Tara Durga are not worried about that; after all, they have no desire for fortune and fame. They play their songs for pure joy.
Most importantly, their music keeps them together.
The Durgas, known as FlyOver Town, had performed for an open mic night event one night in 2019.
“We did it for fun,” Tara shared. “Others wanted to book us a few months later but they said they couldn’t find anything on us.”
She giggled as she said, “That’s because we’re not a band!”
They decided to “hurry up and become a band” when suddenly the shutdown took place.
“We didn’t get a chance to gain an audience at that point,” Tara revealed. “No one knew who we were but we thought we should move forward and record the album.”
“If it was up to Aaron, we would never have made an album but I knew we had to do something with the songs – Aaron is a very talented songwriter.”
She added, “We went into this without high expectations. It’s all about having fun with it.”
Jaime Carter was the sound engineer on their album. He was also the sound technician for Steve Miller, who has had a bunch of hit singles in the 1970s.
According to the husband-and-wife singing duo, the songs are still evolving. They agreed that playing them live now “is a whole new ballgame.”
Aaron pointed out that “getting the sound right can be a challenge.”
“It’s important for the audience to have a good experience,” he said.
FlyOver Town isn’t faint-hearted when they perform live.
“We want everyone to have a good time and connect with them,” Tara pointed out. “I’m a people-person. I like to have fun with the crowd.”
Meanwhile, Aaron sits quietly and humbly smiles as the audience convinces them to play one more song during a performance.
When he began songwriting, he wasn’t quite sure how people were going to react to his lyrics.
“Sometimes I’ll say, ‘I don’t know if this is music’,” he bashfully admitted.
“When people come up to him and say, ‘man, that was a great song,’ it’s a validation that it is true music,” Tara beamed.
Except for “Cody Rodeo,” Aaron wrote the songs for their album.
“I try and specifically write every song about something completely different,” Aaron revealed. “I have the same fear the Beatles had. They were afraid one song was going to sound the same as the next.”
He added, “You can’t escape your own style but each song should sound completely different.”
According to Tara, when people think of country music, they think of beer and trucks.
But, “That’s not what Aaron writes,” Tara said.
Aaron and Tara are not trying to be country stars.
“We’re just playing the music that comes out,” he shared. “My influences aren’t what you hear on the radio.”
Aaron and Tara listen to “red dirt” country.
“No one listens to ‘red dirt’ here so they don’t understand it,” Aaron explained. “If you go to Idaho, where there’s a lot of original music, you’ll hear quite a bit of ‘red dirt.’”
“Red dirt” is a unique kind of country music that was named after the color of soil discovered in Oklahoma; in fact, Stillwater, Oklahoma is the place to be if one wants to indulge in Red Dirt music. It’s a blend of Americana, folk, country, rock, honky-tonk and bluegrass.
Aaron writes more “red dirt” style kind of music rather than mainstream country.
“Our sound isn’t going that direction,” he pointed out. “We chase local bands and they’ve been our influences, especially with the songwriting. The approach to their songwriting is simple. It’s descriptive. It’s ‘right in your pocket’ stuff. It’s not what everyone shares.”
“It’s not generic,” Tara mentioned.
“They’re specifically talking to certain people about certain things,” Aaron said. “They’re not talking to one population about beer.”
He laughed, “I’m sick of drinking songs.”
FlyOver Town will be performing at the annual Music for Vets.
“We’re so excited and honored to play that,” Tara expressed. “I was very surprised they asked!”
They praise local band Zamtrip for organizing the event.
“Zamtrip is our favorite band – they’ve helped us out a ton!” Tara exclaimed. “They helped us get our merchandise and they have great contacts.”
Tara’s father, uncle and Aaron had played together as the “High Noon Band” for years.
Tara grew up singing but she just started performing at venues less than two years ago.
“Aaron and I started singing in front of campfires,” she gushed. “We put a lot into our music – it means a lot to us.”
Aaron has written songs about growing up in different places.
Most musicians agree that some performers get lost in the moment and forget their own identity.
“Be true to yourself,” Aaron suggested. “You don’t know if you’re going to write something that someone will care about but always be true to yourself. It’s obvious when someone is trying to be someone else.”
Coming up with a name for the band actually happened overnight for FlyOver Town.
“I had a dream about a carnival,” Tara shared. “I looked up and people were falling down from a hole in the sky. I kept saying, ‘We don’t have a hole in the sky over Green River.’ We’re a flyover town!”
FlyOver Town will perform at the annual Music for Vets in Green River at the Island Pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Go to flyovertownband.com to listen to their album and follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/flyovertown for live performance dates.
This is the fourth in the Rocket Miner’s Music Matters monthly series.
Music brings communities together.
When fans spread awareness about the genre, they allow the bands to survive, giving the audience a chance to embrace their music.