SHERIDAN (WNE) — Organizers are still tallying the final numbers, but estimates have the recent Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association national convention held June 23-26 bringing in $2.7 million into the local economy.
And it might have actually been more.
Rachel Webb of Sheridan, the outgoing Wyoming state representative for CVMA Auxiliary Chapter 36-1 and one of the organizers of the event, said the recent convention brought as many as 3,300 to 3,500 people to Sheridan, the smallest community to ever host the group’s national convention.
The CVMA is an association of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby. The association boasts members in all 50 states and began expanding internationally into Europe and Asia.
“In our history, it was the biggest number to attend a national,” Webb said.
According to Webb, about 2,200 full members — those who served in combat — and 500 members of the auxiliary chapters voted at the conference’s general meeting at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the campus of Sheridan College.
Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, said if each person attending the conference spent an average of $150 per day over a six-day period that the conference brought in as much as $2.7 million in tourism revenue to the area.
“That’s low,” Parker said of the estimate. “After all, the average hotel is over $100 for a room per night right now.
“That’s a super conservative number … The sky's the limit from there.”