CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra recently announced its 2021-22 season, and it’ll sound familiar to any previous patrons of the organization.
“It was actually a really quick process for programming, compared to normal, because we started with what we had originally planned for the year before [but couldn't do],” said CSO Music Director William Intriligator. “We only had to make like two or three changes.”
For example, the first concert of the year, “A Time to Honor” on Oct. 16, was originally supposed to have been in 2020 to celebrate the anniversary of women’s suffrage, said CSO Executive Director Lindsey Bird Reynolds, but she’s excited to finally honor women composers past and present with this program featuring works by Joan Tower and Caroline Shaw, with guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo. Guest Conductor Avalana Eisenberg will also conduct Amy Beach’s “Gaelic” Symphony.
The season as a whole was curated with diversity in mind, which is evident in selections by not only women, but Asian American composers and composers of African descent. But that doesn’t mean that the classics won't be represented, as well, Intriligator said.
“We’re also presenting some tried and true selections, so we’ll have a balance,” he said.
Two such classics that he’s particularly looking forward to are Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” which will feature soprano Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson, bass-baritone Rhys Lloyd Talbot, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, University of Wyoming Choirs and Laramie County Community College Cantorei.
“Those are two of my all-time favorite pieces, and they will really challenge the orchestra,” Intriligator said. “They're so powerful and moving.”
Bird Reynolds is ready to see what’s up Intriligator’s sleeve for the March 18 “Symphony Underground” concert with Front Range band Patti Fiasco at The Lincoln. The maestro has partnered with local rock bands in other cities before, but never with CSO, so this will be the first concert of its kind in Laramie County.
“We had orchestral parts arranged to go with it, and we’re really excited to be able to use The Lincoln, which is such a unique downtown venue,” she said.
This season is also more of a “return to normal” as CSO brings back the holiday concert, family movie music matinee, Hausmusik recitals and Baroque in the Barn.
Bird Reynolds said the symphony is keeping an eye on COVID-19 protocols – at the moment, there is no masking requirement or seating limitations, but she noted that could change – and said the organization will do its best to communicate with patrons in a timely manner if anything changes.
She added that livestreaming will be an option throughout the entire season, and even if someone buy a ticket for a live performance then decides they’re not comfortable going in person, they can easily exchange their original ticket for a livestream one.
All season long, the orchestra will focus on collaborations that weren’t possible last year. Partnering arts organizations include Cheyenne Chamber Singers, All-City Children’s Choir, En Avant Dance Studio, and a large massed chorus from UW, LCCC and the Chamber Singers.
“Part of our mission is to be a catalyst for other arts events and organizations in our community, and we take that very seriously and enjoy those opportunities to collaborate,” Bird Reynolds said. “I think we definitely felt the lack of that [last year].”
Season tickets are available now at www.cheyennesymphony.org or calling 307-778-8561.