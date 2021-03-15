CHEYENNE – With the new $1.9 trillion federal relief package passed this week, restaurants will see $28.6 billion in grant funding become available in coming weeks or months.
Unlike past relief programs, the money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund can be used for “virtually any operating expense.” The program, administered by the Small Business Administration, is only available for businesses with less than 20 locations, and small businesses will have priority when applications first open up.
“By our estimates, (restaurants) have lost $250 billion in revenue from the beginning of the pandemic, which we’re almost at the exact one year mark of the beginning of indoor dining shutdowns. ... 110,000 restaurants have been closed,” the National Restaurant Association’s Sean Kennedy said during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce webinar Friday on the new relief package.
“Our goal has always been an industry-specific solution, and the passage of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a big step toward that.”
About $5 billion of the designated funds will be set aside specifically for operators with less than half a million dollars in revenue. Altogether, the program will allow for grants of up to $5 million per restaurant with the total amount that a restaurant group can apply for of $10 million.
The amount of relief awarded will be based on the difference between a business’s 2019 and 2020 gross revenue.
“It includes bars; it includes taverns; it includes food trucks, it includes restaurants of every shape and size,” Kennedy said.
As it now stands, businesses will need to secure a DUNS number and an SAM number in order to receive Restaurant Revitalization Funds from the federal government. Kennedy said a DUNS number can be obtained from Dun and Bradstreet at tinyurl.com/getDUNSnumber, and a SAM number can be obtained at sam.gov.
That process can take up to two weeks, so interested restaurants should get that information together before applications open within the next couple weeks or months. A start date has not been identified for this program, but any updates will be posted at sba.gov.
“I’ve heard members of Congress say it’ll be weeks not months; I’ve been a little more cautious and said months not weeks,” Kennedy said. “We’ll find out who’s right, but ... if you can find a program that provides you relief right now and that works for you, take advantage of it.”
Restaurants that received one or both rounds of Paycheck Protection Program funding are still eligible for this program and are encouraged to apply due to the broad use of funding that’s allowed.