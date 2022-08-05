As young University of Wyoming Laboratory School kindergartners head off for their first day of school in the fall, they won’t be the only ones exploring something new. Their principal, David Rizor, will be starting out with them.
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Education has appointed Rizor as the school’s new principal. He replaces Margaret Hudson, who worked at the school for 29 years.
Hudson has left for a new position within the UW College of Education’s Educational Leadership Program. She said that while excited for a new challenge, she will miss working at the Lab School.
“For the past 33 years, I have been blessed to work in Albany County School District #1,” Hudson said in an email. “I am grateful to have worked with wonderful students, families, colleagues and administration over this time and I appreciate the tremendous support and encouragement I have received.”
Having previously lived in Laramie for 15 years, Rizor is excited to return to the area from his current home in North Carolina.
“I’ve got deep connections with Laramie,” Rizor said. “I grew up in Walden, Colorado, and it’s connected a lot with Laramie.”
Rizor has worked in leadership in schools in Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina and Wyoming. He has master’s and doctorate degrees from UW in curriculum and instruction, and has an additional master’s degree from Western Governors University in educational administration, according to a press release.
“Dr. Rizor has a true love and passion for the Lab School,” ACSD1 Superintendent John Goldhardt said in the press release. “Every reference call we made had a consistent message about him: He is calm, collaborative, caring and will focus on the whole child. His inclusive, trusting, and distributive leadership style will have a positive impact.”
This also will not be Rizor’s first connection with the Lab School. Both of his kids attended the school. He also helped develop curriculum there while working at the UW Science and Mathematics Teaching Center while working on a statewide environmental education program.
Rizor said he plans to address the social and emotional growth of students in addition to academics.
“I think that students’ social-emotional growth is just as important as academic growth,” Rizor said. “Students who are happy and emotionally healthy do much better than students who aren’t.”
Aside from this goal, Rizor said he plans on listening to members of the school to learn more about what’s working and what isn’t before making any changes.
“The Lab School has been doing well,” he said. “I think the most important thing for me to do coming in is listen and talk to people, and make sure I don’t change things that are going well.”
In his free time, Rizor likes to hike and enjoy the outdoors. He also does photography and plays guitar. His first day on the job is Monday.