As young University of Wyoming Laboratory School kindergartners head off for their first day of school in the fall, they won’t be the only ones exploring something new. Their principal, David Rizor, will be starting out with them.

The Albany County School District 1 Board of Education has appointed Rizor as the school’s new principal. He replaces Margaret Hudson, who worked at the school for 29 years.

