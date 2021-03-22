CHEYENNE – Tens of millions of dollars will flow into Laramie County with the latest round of $1,400 stimulus payments, and that will provide a significant boost to the local economy, according to Wyoming Economic Analysis Division Chief Economist Wenlin Liu.
After more than a year of significant economic downturn, some residents will use the funds on debt and bills, rather than at restaurants and shops. But Liu said the substantial amount of money flowing into Laramie County is bound to have some impact on local businesses and sales tax revenue.
“When (residents) spend the money now, that immediately goes to retail trade or restaurants, or the government sees tax revenue change. Wyoming’s sales taxes continue to be lower than last year because of our mining extraction, but otherwise, the stimulus made a big difference for a much smaller sales tax decline,” Liu said, also noting how other CARES Act relief funding helped the tax situation.
Considering all the factors that go into Cheyenne’s sales tax revenue, City Treasurer Robin Lockman said it’s “nearly impossible” to identify any concrete changes from after the first two stimulus checks were distributed. Still, Liu was confident that the stimulus has worked for the state’s benefit and will continue doing so with the $1,400 payments.
By a very rough estimate – calculated by using President Joe Biden’s estimation that 85% of adults qualify for the stimulus and the U.S. Census Bureau’s population data for Laramie County – the Wyoming Tribune Eagle found that the checks translate to more than $91 million coming into the county. That calculation also does not include the stimulus payments available to those with dependents.
Direct deposits for the $1,400 stimulus funding, approved in the new $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, began last week, and checks will continue to be sent out to those who qualify – those making less than $75,000 individually or $150,000 as a couple. Liu added that stimulus payments are more likely to be spent by people in lower income brackets, while high earners would be more likely to save that chunk of cash.
For those who are financially stable enough to spend that money once it’s received, local economic development agencies stressed the continued importance of shopping locally. Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President Dale Steenbergen said Laramie County residents have done a great job keeping money in town, and he hopes to see that trend continue with these $1,400 checks.
“That’s where it’s really gonna make a difference – when you spend it with your neighbors in these small businesses that are hiring employees and feeding families,” Steenbergen said. “I think that’s the biggest thing – we just encourage people to keep that money local to build our local economy and fully repair us from the pandemic.”
Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Assistant Director Haylee Chenchar agreed, noting the struggles downtown businesses have faced over the last year with the pandemic, the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days and finally the slower winter months. Given that, she said the stimulus money will have a much larger chain reaction when spent in small, local businesses.
“It’s supporting our local families who are business owners, and it’s keeping the dollars local,” Chenchar said. “Our business owners then turn around and use those dollars that they’ve made to support another local business or an event. And so it isn’t just going to the paycheck of a corporation – it could be paying the rent for a building for a month or buying groceries for the week.”
Additionally, with the state lifting restrictions for restaurants and bars as of March 16, Steenbergen suggested Wyomingites invite their friends up from Colorado to enjoy the Cowboy State’s offerings and help boost local businesses even more.
“There’s a lot of money that’s coming from Colorado, because we’ve been a little more open, and that’s really paid off over the last few months when we look at the sales tax numbers,” Steenbergen said. “So I think what we should tell everybody is, ‘You’ve done a great job at this point boosting our local economy. Keep it up.’”