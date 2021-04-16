CHEYENNE – A program that will let workers who have had their hours cut gain partial unemployment benefits is in the works at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, though a timeline for the program’s rollout has yet to be finalized.
Earlier this year, the Wyoming Legislature established the state’s short-time compensation program through its passage of House Bill 9. Under the bill, workers who have their hours cut between 10% and 60% would be eligible to receive supplemental benefits, so long as their employer confirms that the hours reductions will be in lieu of layoffs when applying for the program.
Since Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill into law in early February, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has been working to implement the program, and department officials continue to stand up the new program, which will resemble ones already operating in just over half of the states in the country.
“We don’t have a timeline for the Short Term Compensation program just yet,” DWS Communications Manager Ty Stockton said in an email Thursday. “There are a lot of moving pieces.
“We are in the process of training staff, building the employer plans, reviewing rules that we may need to put in place and obtaining the software code from another state in our (unemployment insurance) consortium,” he added.
The department will release additional details about the plan, which is sometimes referred to as a “work-share” or “shared-work” program, as it approaches its final form. The proposal has frequently been pitched as a win-win for businesses, which can keep their employees onboard, and the state, which won’t have to provide as many full unemployment benefits as it would otherwise.
In February, HB 9 passed in the Wyoming Legislature with overwhelming support in both chambers – by a 58-1 vote in the House and by a 28-2 vote in the Senate.