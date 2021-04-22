CODY (WNE) — Long-dreaded cuts have finally arrived at Northwest College. The trustees approved some $2.6 million in cuts Monday evening, the culmination of a months long process to overcome the funding deficit for the coming year.
The cuts, which had been talked about for at least the last six months, were forced after Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature cut community college funding by nearly $20 million across the state at the close of the legislative session. Low returns from the fossil fuel and mineral industries in the state in 2020 were the primary culprits for the funding reduction the community colleges faced.
The cuts will shrink an already reduced faculty even more. Five faculty members will be laid off, while another six support staff will be let go. Another four full-time and one part-time instructional positions will simply not be filled. A total of 10 faculty positions (including one part-time position) are being cut in music, animal science, biology, English, education, math, communication and anthropology departments.
With these cuts, the faculty has been reduced by more than 25% since 2013.
Trustees called the decision “difficult” but said their hands were tied.
“We all talk about how these are tough decisions,” said Meeteetse trustee Larry Todd prior to the vote. “Regardless of how the vote comes out, I’m not going to be happy with it either way. I guarantee once I go into my lab and put that hat on again, I’m going to kick myself in the butt for going with this recommendation.”