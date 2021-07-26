CHEYENNE – It almost felt like Cheyenne Frontier Days had never been canceled, based on the looks of Old Frontier Town on Saturday morning.
People streamed into the Western-style open air marketplace, going from store to store to see familiar faces who have been coming back for years or to find a new favorite shop.
Before a person even has time to get into Frontier Park, they can spend time in Old Frontier Town, where they can shop, go to the petting zoo or even eat lunch or dinner. Shops line both sides of the street outside of the park, with signs displaying “DR OFFICE” or “JAIL,” along with more modern wares.
People can leave the shopping area loaded down with goods of basically any type – from handmade sodas to leather goods to knives. But the shopping isn’t the only draw; it’s easy to find historical characters or educational stops throughout Old Frontier Town so people can learn a little bit more about the West and how it shaped Cheyenne, Frontier Days and the region.
Tate’s Chuckwagon, which has been on the east side of the park since 1998, was one of the busiest shops operating Saturday morning, with a line streaming back from the restaurant’s tent toward the Sidewinder Saloon, where people listened to musicians play or grabbed a beer from the small bar.
“Only two days into CFD, and we have definitely seen a larger crowd than usual, but we hope this continues,” chuckwagon spokesman Cody Harvey said. “We believe this is such an asset to our community.”
The chuckwagon sells a number of barbecue dishes, from walking tacos (a large bag of Fritos with meat, lettuce, cheese and beans) to one- and two-meat plates of barbecue to barbecue mac and cheese ranging in price from $9 to $25, depending on the dish. During the off-season, the chuckwagon does catering.
Harvey added that on July 31, the chuckwagon will partner with Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, and a portion of their sales will be donated to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
“We’re a family owned small business, and supporting our community is a very important aspect to us,” he said. “We love coming out here to see our friends and family and supporting Cheyenne and the rodeo. We’ve managed to gain a following out here, and we just hope to be invited back for next summer.”
Most, if not all, of the vendors would likely agree taking last summer off from Frontier Days wasn’t worth the downtime. They missed their customers and the fantastic sales of the 10-day rodeo, and for some business owners, that 10-day window can make or break an entire year.
Some of the vendors also agreed the energy during this year’s “Daddy of ‘em All,” at least for the opening weekend, was more palpable than in years past.
“It’s just so awesome to be back,” Rhonda Painter of Krystyna Lynn Kreations said. “I think I see more excitement. People are tired of COVID and ready to be back out.”
Painter’s shop might seem a little different compared to some of the others in Old Frontier Town. She sells steampunk attire, such as hats, corsets, jewelry and much more, but she was quick to point out her work sells well in any setting, Western or not.
This is Painter’s fifth year selling at the park (she comes from Woodland Park, Colorado), and she encouraged anyone coming out to the rodeo this year to stop by the businesses in Old Frontier Town.
“Most of the businesses are small ones that got shut down by COVID,” she said. “There was no support for these kinds of businesses. So I encourage people to come out, support us and help us get back on our feet and just have a good time, too.”