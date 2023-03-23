Laramie is a small town where neighbors share cups of sugar and people lend a helping hand.
Laramie Connections Center has launched starting this month its newest initiative, The Good Lamaritan. Based on the biblical story of the good Samaritan, this new program is meant to “unmask” the spirit of volunteerism in the community.
Laramie Connections Center is a gap-service nonprofit led by Executive Director Tim “Snow” Snowbarger. It lends a helping hand in several ways, including free dinners on weekends, low-income moving services and nonemergency medical and lifestyle transport.
“We really believe that if it weren’t for the collaboration and services that are already offered, that we could help fill in the gaps, we probably wouldn’t exist.” Snowbarger said. “We don’t really want there to ever be one service that’s just isolated to Laramie Connections because we have such a high value for collaboration.”
Each month, The Good Lamaritan program will highlight the story of three volunteers and the organizations they work with. It’s with the hopes of building a sense of gratitude for these volunteers and honoring the work they do for the community as well as highlighting the many nonprofit organizations throughout Laramie.
“We really were looking for a way to honor people that are giving others their time,” Snowbarger said. “In the same way, expose people to the agencies and their purposes as well as being a platform for storytelling in that vein.”
Though the question stands, what is a good Lamaritan? A good Lamaritan is a person who sees people in their time of need and putting others before themselves. On the official Good Lamaritan website the words compassionate, compelled, confident and committed are used to describe these saints.
“I think the definition of compassion actually is recognizing a person in need and having a compelling nature to have an effect on it.” Snowbarger said. “We really believe that compassion really makes the community better.”
All this leads to the Laramie Connections Center’s annual fundraiser masquerade ball on Oct. 20. During the ball celebration, one of about 21 volunteers who will be chosen throughout the coming months will be awarded The Good Lamaritan of the year award. The winner will receive a prize package as well as recognition for the hard work they have put in for the community.
“It is a masquerade ball theme, so Halloween time seemed right.” Snowbarger said. “Masks will be required as the theme is unmasking the good in Laramie.”
Though The Good Lamaritan does not plan to come to an end after the event. The organization plans to continue highlighting volunteers who act as the backbone of the community for as long as they can with hopes that more people in the community will get involved.
“A lot of people want to volunteer,” Snowbarger said. “They may not know where to go, or they think of one or two particular places and don’t think of other entities or less known agencies that need volunteers.”
People in the community can get involved in many ways. Most organizations in Laramie will have a website that will include a link to sign up. Laramie Connections Center has a website, laramieconnections.com, that includes a form anyone can fill out to start helping their community. As for The Good Lamaritan, the people of the community can go to the website, thegoodlamaritan.com, and nominate someone they know to be the next Good Lamaritan.
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.