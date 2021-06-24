CODY (WNE) — If May is any sign of what’s to come, this should be a profitable summer season for lodging tax collections.
Retiring Park County Travel Council director Claudia Wade told members lodging taxes were up 471% from May of last year.
Part of that spike is due to the pandemic affecting the state heavily last May, but even so, Wade said she had budgeted for a little more than $30,000 in collections. Instead, $57,971 was brought in for May.
“This is a phenomenal collection for this month,” Wade said.
Last year roughly $10,000 was collected.
Year to date, collections are up 15% and good projections are set to continue, with more of Yellowstone’s hotel rooms opening up, Xanterra CEO Rick Hoeninghausen said.
“Estimating $95,000 lodging tax for August may be very conservative,” Wade said.