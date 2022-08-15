Wind energy

NextEra Energy windmills spin on the Belvoir Ranch west of Cheyenne. The wind farm has helped Cheyenne make up the sales tax losses from the decline of the oil and gas industry.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

CASPER — Competing ideas about how the U.S. should safeguard its energy resources continue to fuel a largely partisan debate about the value of fossil fuels compared with their low-emissions alter- natives.

“Our world is facing an energy crisis that has been brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of energy at Environmental Defense Fund, said at a Thursday panel discussion in Washington.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus