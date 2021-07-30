GILLETTE (WNE) — As much of the western United States swelters and seeks relief with electric fans and air conditioners, a battered and bruised domestic thermal coal industry is warming up to a bump in sales.
That includes Peabody Energy Corp., which is reporting a nearly 26% increase in sales in the second quarter of the year compared to 2020. And while the company also saw a $23 million net income loss for the quarter, it has made significant financial improvements over the first half of 2021, according to its quarterly earnings report released Thursday morning.
“We are optimistic about the future given strong coal market demand and pricing around the globe as economies continue to recover from the pandemic,” said company President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech in the report. “The company has taken a disciplined approach to focusing on expanding margins, through ongoing operational improvements, cost controls and sales strategies, along with reducing debt, as we progress to position the company to be resilient in all market cycles.”
While higher fuel costs in the second quarter impacted Peabody’s Powder River Basin bottom line, it was more than made up for in the increased volume, which generated about $45.5 million in cash for the company.
The 22.5 million tons sold between Peabody’s three PRB mines — NARM, Rawhide and Caballo — was a significant improvement over the 17.9 million tons sold in the second quarter of 2020. The company also brought its PRB cost-per-ton down to $9.04 while realizing an average price of $11.06 per ton.