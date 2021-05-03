Peabody Energy Corp.’s Powder River Basin mines were a "bright spot" for the company, despite production being down about 11% from the first quarter of 2020. Reduced costs – from $10.28 per ton to $9.56 per ton – helped the company realize a profit of about $1.45 per ton on 21 million tons shipped, according to Peabody’s 2021 first quarter earnings results released Thursday. File photo