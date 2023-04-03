Image one

Nurse practitioner Juli Forrester joined the team over at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater County.

 Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- Juli Forrester is thankful to be able to work where she grew up, and serve a community she says helped raise her.

The advanced practice registered nurse, family nurse practitioner, joined Tammy Walker, PMHNP, CPNP-PC, and the team at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial earlier this month.

